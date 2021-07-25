Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 102,971 Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lessened its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,971 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 3.78% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

CALT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 15,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

