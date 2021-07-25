Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 1,753,565 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753,565 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.06% of Yatsen worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

YSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 8,019,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

