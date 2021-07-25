Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 207,684 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lessened its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,684 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 2.83% of Hookipa Pharma worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 162,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,965. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

