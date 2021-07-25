Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Takes $11.90 Million Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.65% of Immunocore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

IMCR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 36,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,623. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

