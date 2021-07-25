Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Trims Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,460 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises 1.0% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.73% of argenx worth $103,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.07.

Shares of ARGX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.09. 93,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.