Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. 5,773,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,785,649. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $605.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

