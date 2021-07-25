Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hilltop worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $15,458,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. 585,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

