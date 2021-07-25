Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $323,642.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00811068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

