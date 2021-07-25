Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 622,950 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft makes up approximately 0.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

DB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,927. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

