Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,430 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,933. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

