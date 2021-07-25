Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148,008 shares during the quarter. Luby’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.18% of Luby’s worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Luby’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

LUB stock remained flat at $$4.13 during midday trading on Friday. 42,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. Luby’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

