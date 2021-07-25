Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of MU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. 12,345,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,388,440. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

