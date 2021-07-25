Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,902 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Revolve Group worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 367,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,904. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

