Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,285 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,215 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor makes up about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of TripAdvisor worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $22,538,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,219. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

