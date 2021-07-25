Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $299,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 383,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 158,860 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,540,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

