Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,114 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 35,485 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of InMode worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,158,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of InMode by 197.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,876. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

