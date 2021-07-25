Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. 6,059,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.