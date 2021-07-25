Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,489 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

BYD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,633. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

