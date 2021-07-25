Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on HMLP. boosted their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

