Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 1,332 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.