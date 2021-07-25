Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 4,205 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $33.15 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.