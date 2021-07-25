Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

