Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

NYSE DIN opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

