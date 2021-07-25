Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $177,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $3,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 39,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

