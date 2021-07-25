Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 18,467 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $115.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

