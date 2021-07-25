Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 60,582 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

