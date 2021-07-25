Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

WTRG opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

