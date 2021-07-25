Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.52 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

