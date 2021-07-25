Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.29 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 274.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

