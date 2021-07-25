Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.43 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

