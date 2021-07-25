Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 634.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

