Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 293.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 956.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

