Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.03 Million in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

