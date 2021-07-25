Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.09 Million in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

