Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

