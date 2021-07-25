Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.