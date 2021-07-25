Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 20,112 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.91. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

