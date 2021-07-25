Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 46,279 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

