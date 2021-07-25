Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $285.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

