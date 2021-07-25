Holocene Advisors LP Sells 22,632 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

