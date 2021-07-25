Holocene Advisors LP Sells 7,989 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

