Holocene Advisors LP Sells 816,609 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816,609 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

