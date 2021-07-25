Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inovalon by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

