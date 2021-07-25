Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

