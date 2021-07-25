Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

