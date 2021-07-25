Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $50,072.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00137694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.84 or 1.00186621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.65 or 0.00868622 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.