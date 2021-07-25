Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

NYSE HON traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $229.32. 3,908,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.