HOQU (HQX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $980,676.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $410,302.32 and approximately $980,676.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00048144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00814667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

