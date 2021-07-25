Hord (HORD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $297,912.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $297,912.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,345,592 coins.

