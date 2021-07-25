Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $606.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.00 million and the lowest is $507.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

